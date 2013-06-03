Adit Shukla

Speckled Tab Bar

Adit Shukla
Adit Shukla
  • Save
Speckled Tab Bar ios tab bar tabs blue iphone shiny speckled bottom-lit icons
Download color palette

I realize tab bars have somewhat lost favor on iOS, but a new app I've been working on requires a tabbed navigation alá Twitter/Tumblr/Instagram.

For the icons, I'm using the UI Icons Set from UI8

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2013
Adit Shukla
Adit Shukla

More by Adit Shukla

View profile
    • Like