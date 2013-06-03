Jon Dueck

B.A.C.

Jon Dueck
Jon Dueck
Hire Me
  • Save
B.A.C. emblem circle monogram
Download color palette

Quick fun logo for a few friends.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2013
Jon Dueck
Jon Dueck
Graphic Designer & Front-End Web Developer
Hire Me

More by Jon Dueck

View profile
    • Like