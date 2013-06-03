Big thanks to my former partner in crime @Brandon Ferrua for the invite.

Small preview of my portfolio redesign which I'm having a blast working on, it feels good to dig into personal projects again. I structured my design on hearty amounts of whitespace and minimal visuals so my portfolio pieces, which are integrated and tied into the main flow of the content, will be the stirring visual elements of the site.

Typefaces shown are Univers and Apollo. Ignore the early draft copy :p.