Bundabean Logo for yoga + crafts

My friend asked me to make her a logo for her private yoga practice. She wants the name "Bundabean". Eventually she will roll out her crafts as well where she plans to sell hand knit scarves, hats, purses, and more. She wanted a whimsical feel. Also with the B's back to back to each other and perhaps almost making a butterfly shape. Though I don't think I quite accomplished that here just yet.