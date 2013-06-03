Vyacheslav Alkin

Animated Alphabet (GIF Preview)

Animated Alphabet (GIF Preview) abc alphabet animated alphabet animation character flipping font letters multi-color text titles turn type typeface typography
Animated Alphabet - After Effects Project File
Full English Alphabet, 0-9 Digits, Special Characters, Logo reveal, 4 animated shape elements, video tutorial.

Easy Customization! Using the control layer you can change the colors, direction and position as you like.
You can use any font you like.

Watch Video Preview and DOWNLOAD here: http://goo.gl/U9sSE

Animated Alphabet
By Vyacheslav Alkin
