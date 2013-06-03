Recently, we launched GlennKessler.com 2.1 for Desktop users, which introduces some amazing new enhancements. Version 2.0 introduced some beautiful new graphics which made the page layouts more defined, and made everything much easier to read. We have replaced all of those different paper graphics with one, consistent, beautiful graphic. The paper graphic picks up a slight hue from the page background, but it is basically the same across all pages. A big advantage of this paper graphic over the previous ones were that this doesn't distract from the reading experience with different colors. This makes everything more unified, simpler, and more readable. GlennKessler.com 2.1 also introduces an all new contact form, as well as some page loading enhancements. We have some big updates coming to the mobile site soon. We learned a lot from the GlennKessler for iOS app (http://dribbble.com/shots/1050017-GlennKessler-for-iOS-2-0?list=users), and we are going to apply those lessons to the mobile site in the coming weeks. Stay tuned. Thanks! If you have any thoughts, feel free to contact me below in the comment form, or on Twitter. My username is @HugoKessler.