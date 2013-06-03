Michael Walchalk

Nintendo 64

Nintendo 64 icon illustrator nintendo n64 gamer 90s nintendo 64 video games
I had a little trouble with this one. The curves of the N64 console didn't mesh well with the simplified, semi-flat aesthetic I was aiming for.

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
