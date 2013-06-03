Leatherback Studio

My Body Belongs To Me

I recently illustrated and animated a short film called “My Body Belongs To Me.” It’s based on the children’s book by Jill Starishevsky, aimed at bringing awareness to the difficult subject of child sexual abuse. The film is intended to be a free and highly accessible educational tool for parents and educators. Working with director Josh Franer and producer Michael Solomon, we aimed to create something engaging and empowering to young kids. You can watch and learn more about it here: http://is.gd/5NVHlg

If you find it helpful, please consider sharing with parents, educators, and others. An estimated 1 in 4 girls in America are sexually abused by age 18, and 1 in 6 boys are as well. Educating kids and providing safe avenues of communication can make a big difference.

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
