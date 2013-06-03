Thunderspace ツ

Franz Bruckhoff

Thunderspace
Sneak peek at Thunderspace, my next iOS app after Haze. Submitted to Apple for review today.

Follow @taptanium for updates. We'll be completely transparent about downloads and sales :)

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
