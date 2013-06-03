Mohamed Ali Bouhoum 🚀

Responsive Portfolio

Responsive Portfolio responsive ui iphone 5 responsive portfolio design graphic website phone website responsive website
Here's the responsive version of my future portfolio, The menu slides with effect !
I wanted to make a GIF version but it takes a lot of time and work and have no time because of my stupid studies !
i used the iphone flat that i made a days ago Link to download it !
and the feedback is always welcome :)

