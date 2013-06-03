Sahirul Iman

grumpy revised

grumpy revised
more defined structures, segmented arm and legs. looking more sharp and stern.
i guess i don't want to mess up with this badass.

what do you think with this one guys?

Rebound of
watchout !!!
Posted on Jun 3, 2013
