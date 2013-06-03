Kyle Kramer

Landlords of Black Hawk

Kyle Kramer
Kyle Kramer
  • Save
Landlords of Black Hawk ux ui real estate landlords search properties website orange blue web design
Download color palette

Homepage for a local real estate site. Works well on iPads and iPhones. I'll update with a link by the end of this week once the site is live.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2013
Kyle Kramer
Kyle Kramer

More by Kyle Kramer

View profile
    • Like