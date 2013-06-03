Brye Kobayashi

The next HTC

The next HTC htc rebranding sense ui redesign
I love HTC. It's apparent that they are still trying to rebuild themselves to what they once were a few years prior, and I believe that they will be able to make it. Here is my attempt at re-imagining HTC and Sense UI.

To view the entire project: http://kurocha.blogspot.com/2013/04/the-next-htc.html

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
