Chloe Weil

Rotter Creative Group

Chloe Weil
Chloe Weil
  • Save
Rotter Creative Group
Download color palette

Got to do a little bit of work for an agency specializing in children's advertising (lying to children). And I got to make this, which is even more exciting: http://chloeweil.com/files/happy-dawg.gif

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
Chloe Weil
Chloe Weil

More by Chloe Weil

View profile
    • Like