iOS Lock Screen

iOS Lock Screen ios lock screen concept
This was a project I did last year. There was always something bothering me about the new lock screen format introduced in iOS 5.1, something just seemed off. This is my attempt at fixing it.

To view the entire project: http://kurocha.blogspot.com/2012/03/ios-lock-screen.html

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
