Son of a Hundred Maniacs

Son of a Hundred Maniacs fan film 2013 official movie coming-soon
Son Of A Hundred Maniacs is a fan film written and directed by Andrew Daniels. It is a re-imagining of the American horror icon Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare On Elm Street series.

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
