iOS Music App Concept

I was never really satisfied with the Music app redesign in iOS 6, so I thought I'd take a crack at it.

To view the entire project: http://kurocha.blogspot.com/2013/06/ios-music-concept.html

Big thanks to Sam Steele for the draft!

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
