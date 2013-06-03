Joana Ray

O ódio é...

O ódio é... fanzine illustration bw drawing ink
"Hate is... to listen to shitty music against your will!"
Illustration made for the portuguese fanzine Cru - Special Edition about HATE!!!
Full piece can be seen here - http://goo.gl/pt8Lz

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
