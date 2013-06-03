Satya Kumar

Lawyer Match Logo (iOS/Android application)

Designed the logo for an iOS and Android application called Lawyer Match. The app basically acts as a platform for people to search for available lawyers in their locality or region for whatever particular need and contact them thereafter.
I really enjoyed designing this one.

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
