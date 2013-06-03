Sébastien Nikolaou

Al Ristretto

Sébastien Nikolaou
Sébastien Nikolaou
  • Save
Al Ristretto menu greek retro vintage typography neutraface salome illustration coffee cafe
Download color palette

Menu for a small café.

Full view: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Al-Ristretto/9037221

Title set in Salomé

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2013
Sébastien Nikolaou
Sébastien Nikolaou

More by Sébastien Nikolaou

View profile
    • Like