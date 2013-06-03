Alexxx

Recently went live with one of our larger, more aggressive projects - The Air National Guard (GOANG). http://darwinapps.com was asked to help scale their existing website into a mobile-friendly alternative while on the go.

From discovery to execution, we were able to design and build said site in just over 3 weeks. The site is still in beta, so please be gentle on polishing up this and that.

Check it out on your mobile device:
http://mobile.goang.com

Enjoy!

