Recently went live with one of our larger, more aggressive projects - The Air National Guard (GOANG). http://darwinapps.com was asked to help scale their existing website into a mobile-friendly alternative while on the go.
From discovery to execution, we were able to design and build said site in just over 3 weeks. The site is still in beta, so please be gentle on polishing up this and that.
Check it out on your mobile device:
http://mobile.goang.com
Enjoy!