Logo for a non-profit project about freelancing

Logo for a non-profit project about freelancing logo design mark identity
This one is for a non-profit project, dedicated to help young people find information about freelancing – review facilities and difficulties, get useful advices from successful freelancers etc.

I wanted it to be adventurous youthful logo. It says "I can work for myself".

Posted on Jun 3, 2013
