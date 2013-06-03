Dustin M Myers

Christmas Card For Digital Agency

Dustin M Myers
Dustin M Myers
  • Save
Christmas Card For Digital Agency tetris game christmas illustration graphic design
Download color palette

The goal was to design a fun Christmas card cover for a digital agency.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2013
Dustin M Myers
Dustin M Myers

More by Dustin M Myers

View profile
    • Like