Passion Themes

PULIRE - Responsive Multipurpose Tumblr Theme

Passion Themes
Passion Themes
  • Save
PULIRE - Responsive Multipurpose Tumblr Theme blog clean css3 custom disqus html5 jquery minimal portfolio responsive social theme tumblr tumblr theme white
Download color palette

PULIRE is a clean multipurpose, minimal theme for blogging system – Tumblr.

PULIRE is fully responsive web design for all devices and screen resolutions.

Live demo: http://bit.ly/11mxiKU

More details: http://bit.ly/144UW26

PS. Thanks for great images -> @Dangerdom :)

Passion Themes
Passion Themes

More by Passion Themes

View profile
    • Like