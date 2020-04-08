Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Path to Pandemic Data Visualization

BBC Science Focus approached me to produce an infographic that explored various aspects of the coronavirus outbreak - including an overview, symptoms and a comparission to other outbreaks. Two days later, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, and so I decided to shift the focus of the infographic slightly and focus on the growth of the outbreak to that point.

Despite the nature of the subject matter, this was a really enjoyable project to work on; it allowed me to move past the headlines and develop a bit of a deeper understanding of the crisis. In times like this where there's almost too much information to process, inforgraphics and data visualizations can be a powerful tool in helping to give clarity to complexity, as I hope this one does.

