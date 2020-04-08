Social Media App

At Purrweb, we strongly believe that social networking apps are primarily about being easy-to-navigate and engaging. We did want to come up with the design that perfectly meets both criteria. Check out what we’ve done so far!



💬 The app enables product teams to engage, share everyday moments as well as create blog posts and read useful content written by other teammates.

📍 Rather than overloading the app with irrelevant data, we opted for a very minimalistic style and used a light-colored background with blue accents to highlight key elements on the screen.



📌 The main advantage of pin chats is that there’s no need to scroll through numerous conversations to find that specific person you want to talk to. It’s a real must for social networking services, so we’ve decided to integrate this feature into the app interface.

