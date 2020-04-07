Tonyong P.

Stew Mcilrath – Boundless Love – Album Artwork

Stew Mcilrath – Boundless Love – Album Artwork album poster layout black gradient photoshop album art church stew mcilrath music worship boundless love htbb worship design christian album artwork
Softened/blurred the edges of the border of a square as to how Jesus crossed over the "boundaries" from heaven to earth to demonstrate his love. Did a abstract gradient behind to show the intensity of that love (viscosity) that we can never fully comprehend.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/1a1ioqttzbYi9rzVrv59YP?si=IahQw1RQRj-khGlygMeUiw

