Jonathan Olsen

Snap Animation Update

Jonathan Olsen
Jonathan Olsen
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

So did an update of the last version. Which one do you think I should use?

Also any feedback appreciated, this is a work in progress.

All animations done with pure CSS

Jonathan Olsen
Jonathan Olsen
Product Designer and Frontend Developer
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Olsen

View profile
    • Like