Chadwick Mental Health Clinic_Branding_Annual Report

Chadwick Mental Health Clinic_Branding_Annual Report annual report print branding and identity logos branding geometric design clinic medical playful
Chadwick provides mental health resources through “Play Therapy” approach for children.

Iconic geometrical shapes are chosen as the main identity to represent building blocks to reinforce the “Play Therapy” services, with a fun and positive feel. This identity is used consistently throughout the projects.

