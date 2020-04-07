Jason Marder
Gusto Design

Gusto Cash Out landing page

Jason Marder
Gusto Design
Jason Marder for Gusto Design
  • Save
Gusto Cash Out landing page activation feature mobile web landing page design landing page ui benefits value prop infographic product page small business hr banking bank consumer savings financial employee fintech finance landing page
Download color palette

You've probably heard the stat that 40% of Americans don’t have $400 to cover an emergency expense. With our current crisis, that number is sadly bound to increase.

Gusto products like Cash Out are not only innovative but incredibly impactful for people in tenuous financial situations. With this landing page, we show and tell employers precisely why.

Gusto Design
Gusto Design

More by Gusto Design

View profile
    • Like