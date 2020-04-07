Scanner Pro app onboarding

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, there!
This is a concept of onboarding for the Scanner Pro app by Readdle. Probably, the best iPhone and iPad scanner app!
The main idea was to illustrate some of the main app's advantages and to show it's interaction as a part of onboarding:
– portability — the best Scanner in your pocket;
– simplifying the mess of papers;
– security of your documents.