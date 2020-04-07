Vitaliy Paladiychuk

Scanner Pro app onboarding

This is a concept of onboarding for the Scanner Pro app by Readdle. Probably, the best iPhone and iPad scanner app!

The main idea was to illustrate some of the main app's advantages and to show it's interaction as a part of onboarding:
– portability — the best Scanner in your pocket;
– simplifying the mess of papers;
– security of your documents.

