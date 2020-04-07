Jeroen van Eerden

GoFi Mortgage - 2nd Logo Concept 🏠

GoFi Mortgage - 2nd Logo Concept 🏠 estimate quote logo identity branding broker brokerage negotiate bubble chat real estate estate real house home mortgage go finance gofi logo design logo
Second Logo Concept for GoFi, a modern Mortgage Brokerage Service in the USA.

Logo design sold.

Rebound of
Logo Design - Gofi Mortgage 🏠
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
