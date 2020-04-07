Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Click & Easy - Brand Identity Design

Click & Easy - Brand Identity Design design grid layout logo design logo identity designer typography brand logomark clever lettermark c letter negative space app logo visual identity smart mark logotype designer delivery branding brand identity business card
Click & Easy is a business that develops software for delivery companies. Last year, they approached us with the challenge of developing a brand identity that would appeal to big established business owners, since they would be the ones using the app the most.

We achieved these goals with strong red tones, that stand out from the typical corporate colors, along with a clean typeface and a clever logo that conveys how fast to use their service is. 📦💨

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

