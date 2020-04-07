Good for Sale
Electric Scooter Mockups Set

Electric Scooter Mockups Set automatic minibike scouter booking livery transport skouter scoter skuter excursion delivery electric rent hire banner skooter e-scooter scooter psd mockup
Electric Scooter Mockups Set

$10.99
Electric Scooter Mockups Set
Product includes:
• 4 psd with scooter (half front, side, profile and backside view);
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• banner color and design;
• scooter elements color and design;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

