Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siggi Baldursson

Web Design | Ice Cream Producer

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Hire Me
  • Save
Web Design | Ice Cream Producer wordpress woocommerce webshop icelandic cakes website clean ice cream web site webdesign web design fresh gradients gradient colourful
Web Design | Ice Cream Producer wordpress woocommerce webshop icelandic cakes website clean ice cream web site webdesign web design fresh gradients gradient colourful
Web Design | Ice Cream Producer wordpress woocommerce webshop icelandic cakes website clean ice cream web site webdesign web design fresh gradients gradient colourful
Download color palette
  1. Kjörís1_1.jpg
  2. Kjörís2.jpg
  3. Kjörís3.jpg

Project from 2019, which was done through an agency I am a co-founder of, called BigSheepStudio.

The brief for this project was to create a fresh new website where the users can easily order Ice Cream Cakes online. The brief included keywords such as:
Different, out-there, clean, splatter, tasty, saturated, and colourful.

Kjörís ehf. is an Icelandic ice cream maker located in Hveragerði. The company began operations on March 31, 1969 and has always been located in Hveragerði. Kjörís is the fourth largest employer there and there are about 50 employees in the company. Kjörís is one of the most well-known brands in Iceland and the company has received various awards.

https://kjoris.is/

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
Hire Me

More by Siggi Baldursson

View profile
    • Like