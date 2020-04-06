OneShot Logotype

Valerie Giffin

Lettering for a Briefbox brief. This one is for a home espresso machine manufacturer to use for their logo, geared toward younger professionals wanting the cafe experience at home.⁠

A few things for the whole identity system still need to be finished, but I can't wait to get this on some mockups!⁠

