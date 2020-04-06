Playbox - Music App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Playbox App might have been late to the game, but its streaming app is pretty good. It gives access to a bunch of free songs and also contains your cloud music library and those songs you purchased from Apple Music.
You can purchase our digital goods at UI8.net