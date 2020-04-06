Hello!

This was a personal development project of mine, that was done for a local brewery.

Founded in 2017, it's still relatively new, and the idea behind this was to help them grow by establishing their digital presence in the form of a website, which they don't have at the moment.

The main goal was to create a simple and usable home page, where potential users could quickly access the desired content.

Since I didn't have the luxury of surveying the actual users, I assumed that their main goal would be to either see what's on tap or to check where they can try the beer.

That being said, I've made solutions for both scenarios easy to find in the header section.

Using the pre-existing logo as a starting point, I've carefully followed the brand's identity throughout the entire design process.

Check out the full project here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/94935509/Ravangrad-Brewery-Home-Page

Cheers!