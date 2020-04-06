🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is an app I created that allows users to create watchlists of movies and tv shows they want to see. When they are done watching titles, they can mark them as "Watched". They can also view titles details, including ratings, cast, and reviews. Users are also able to leave their own reviews. I'm extremely proud of this app and will have it up and running very soon, so keep your eyes peeled for a video demo!