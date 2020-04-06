Kelsey Baker

BingeBuff

BingeBuff mobile sort filter lists movies rating ux ui design app pwa
This is an app I created that allows users to create watchlists of movies and tv shows they want to see. When they are done watching titles, they can mark them as "Watched". They can also view titles details, including ratings, cast, and reviews. Users are also able to leave their own reviews. I'm extremely proud of this app and will have it up and running very soon, so keep your eyes peeled for a video demo!

Posted on Apr 6, 2020
Don't just think outside the box, throw the whole thing out.
