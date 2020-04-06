Kelsey Baker
I wanted to create a desktop-only app for calls. Here you can view your inbound calls, outbound calls, and missed calls. You can select a contact to call or (in the future) message. You can listen to voicemails and you can answer, place, hold, and end calls. We have a light theme and a dark theme to make the app easier on your eyes.
Really happy with the turn out of this exercise, and I am excited to continue working on this one.

