Credentially Mobile Website Design

Credentially Mobile Website Design
Time to unveil another project: here's a glance at design for Credentially, the service helping to automate hiring in the healthcare sphere. Our team was working on identity and brand style as well as the website presenting the service. Here you can take a closer look at the mobile version of the website.

Read the detailed case study in Tubik Blog unveiling the design process for Credentially website and its implementation via Webflow.

Also, welcome to check the review of images in web interfaces, learn how to design search interactions, and review some practices on UX design for error screens. Stay tuned!

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Credentially Website Design
