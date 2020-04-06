Sean Ford

Star

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Star brand identity minimal pentagon app icon branding design brand designer logo design corporate logo minimalist logo modern logo spark star vector branding icon abstract geometric symbol logo
Download color palette

Unused star logo concept from a recently completed project.

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like