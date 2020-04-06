Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Gorbunov
The Faces

W. Magazine Website | Random Page Animation

Ivan Gorbunov
The Faces
Ivan Gorbunov for The Faces
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey friends!

Today I’m starting a new non-commercial project called W. Magazine. This is a random page with raindrop animation.

What do you think of this design? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Have a great time!

Press “L” if you like it

Want something like that? Write me on
📩 ivannlauer@yahoo.com

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook

The Faces
The Faces
We shape brands that create a positive impact in the world
Hire Us

More by The Faces

View profile
    • Like