Payment Pages | Rook Room Booking UI Kit

Payment Pages | Rook Room Booking UI Kit real estate hotel booking room booking payment payment app ios design android design ui kit
Rook is a travel app UI Kit designed for booking rooms or leasing rooms. Got a room going spare just post it and find roommate or are you searching for a room just look on Rook and book your stay.
This UI Kit can also be used as a Real-Estate or Hotel Booking App UI Kit.

Full Presentation on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/94531193/Rook-Room-Booking-App-UI-Kit

Rook UI Kit can be downloaded here
https://gum.co/VBDUC

Want something similar drop me a mail at - matloobmehrab@gmail.com

Digital agency helping brands build amazing platforms
