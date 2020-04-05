3D Muscle Protein Jar

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
TurboSmooth Included.
Features:
1) High-quality polygonal model.
2) V-Ray materials applied.materials are correctly named.you can change or apply new materials. materials are V-Ray-(3.60.03 renderer ).
3) Preview textures and materials are included
4) 3ds Max models are grouped for easy selection, and objects are logically named for ease of scene management.
6) The model doesn't include any background & scenes used in preview images.
7) Label unwrapped UV (non-overlapping).
8 ) No extra plugins are needed for this model.
File Formats:
1) 3ds Max 2014 V-Ray
2) 3ds Max 2017 V-Ray
3) OBJ (Multi Format+material library)
4) FBX (Multi Format)
5) 3ds (Multi Format)
Note: Lights, cameras are not included.