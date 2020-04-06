Fachry Nurdiansyah

Pricing Desktop Exploration (Free Figma Files)

Hello, in this shot I'm trying to practice quick exploration to enhance my timing in doing a project. I want to share the files to everyone, feel free to use it.

DOWNLOAD HERE

p.s. future explorations will be added in this figma link :)
I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at fachrynsyh@gmail.com
Keep in touch: Instagram @madebypahri

Freelance Designer Open to Work

