LL Bean E-Commerce Redesign

Wanted to give L.L. Bean a bit of a UX/UI refresh by rethinking the homepage design, content strategy and website information architecture.

Visually, I chose large, overlapping imagery of people experiencing the outdoors. The imagery demonstrates LL Bean's longstanding mission—helping people feel that they belong outside.

I brought how-to content to the homepage to support their desire to educate the public and empower people of all backgrounds to pick up outdoor activities.

The product-focused sections introduce multiple categories with tabbed-product grids—giving users a quicker pathway down multiple categories for exploration. I reduced the number of items in the primary navigation, consolidating all product-oriented items under SHOP, to expose the more educational and community-oriented content that consumers are looking for on direct-to-consumer sites (especially in the outdoor industry).

View the full homepage on invision: https://invis.io/94WQGUTQW5U#/412067759_LL_Bean_Homepage.