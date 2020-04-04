Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Covid-19 Health Care Concept

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Covid-19 Health Care Concept agency company redlio designs back end front end web app freebie design figma design figma developer web development development designer web website mask protect health covid
Download color palette

Free Covid 19 Health Care UI created as a internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website : https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries : info@redliodesigns.com

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/resources/covid-19-health-care-ui-card

Please Like, Share and Comment!

Thanks.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like