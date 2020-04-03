Rich Rawlyk

village life

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
  • Save
village life stamps illustration
village life stamps illustration
Download color palette
  1. arcticvillage_back.jpg
  2. arcticvillage_back2.jpg

Growing up in Canada, my earliest memories of art were from Kinngait or Cape Dorset, these prints and drawings were around our home and my room. They engaged my imagination and still form the foundation of my earliest memories of art.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 3, 2020
Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
Artifacts of Story

More by Rich Rawlyk

View profile
    • Like