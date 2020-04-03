Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Merezhinska

Coffee Shop Landing Page

Anna Merezhinska
Anna Merezhinska
  • Save
Coffee Shop Landing Page menu uidesign ui wall cafe coffe bar coffeeshop coffe landing page landing
Download color palette

Hi Guys,

Here is a version of landing page for the coffe shop Coffee in the MISTO https://www.facebook.com/coffeeinthemisto/
The idea was about to connect the UI design to the actual interior of the coffee shop.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 3, 2020
Anna Merezhinska
Anna Merezhinska

More by Anna Merezhinska

View profile
    • Like